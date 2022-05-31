Son Of Couple That Died In Maryland Crash Gets Full Ride To Dream School

A glimpse of hope has come in the wake of a tragic loss for the two teens who lost their parents in a Bowie crash in late May, according to their viral fundraiser.

The President of Hampton College has offered Kyle Savage Jr. a full ride to the institution this fall, shortly after a fundraiser created to support the boys' after the loss of parents Charlene and Kyle Savage went viral, states fundraiser creator Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse II in an update.

The community did not forget about younger brother Knico, with Good Counsel High School also offering to cut his tuition in half.

"On Sunday, we asked the village to help cover the oldest for 1 year and we have been blessed with resources to assist both boys!!!" says Crosse.

As reported previously by Daily Voice, the boys lost their parents in a fiery single-vehicle crash Saturday, May 21. The fundraiser was initially created to raise money for Kyle Jr.'s upcoming freshman year at Hampton University with a goal of $40,000, quickly reaching nearly $250,000 in a few short days.

"It was their dream for these boys to go to college and thank you to all that are assisting with this dream in this tragic time" Crosse updated.

Donations will be accepted until June 5, and the funds will be placed into a trust to support Kyle Jr. and Knico's educational costs. Click here to visit the fundraiser.

