Sobbing Child Abandoned In Stroller Prompts Child Neglect Investigation: Baltimore Police

The sounds of a child sobbing in an alley led to the recovery of a non-verbal kid in Baltimore whose guardian was caught on camera leaving him behind, police said.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the Baltimore Police Department received a report of possible child neglect after a child was found inconsolable and restrained in a stroller in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue.

A Good Samaritan found the child after hearing his cries, and when she went to investigate she found him abandoned, prompting a call to the police.

Upon arrival, officers from the Eastern District found the young boy, who is between the ages of 4 and 5, restrained in a stroller.

The investigation led detectives to surveillance footage of a woman pushing the stroller into an alley and then leaving the area. Her identity and connection to the child are currently unknown.

Police say that there were no outward indications of harm. The non-verbal child was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation and Child Protective Services was notified.

Anyone with information regarding the child or woman who abandoned him has been asked to contact Child Protective Services by calling (410) 361-2235 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.