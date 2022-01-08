Sex Trafficker In Maryland Sentenced For Recruiting Teen To Engage In Commerical Sex Acts

A sex trafficker in Maryland has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for recruiting a teenager to engage in commercial sex acts, according to federal prosecutors.

Baltimore resident Kyle David Robinson, 29, has been sentenced to 126 months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for sex trafficking a minor.

As part of his plea agreement, Robinson admitted to knowingly recruiting, enticing, transporting, and advertising a 14-year-old to engage in commercial sex acts for his own financial benefits.

In May 2021, prosecutors said that Robinson approached the teen in his vehicle while she was sitting on the steps near a group home where she lived. Robinson told the teen that he was a pimp and referred to himself as “Youngblood.”

Despite the teen informing Robinson that she was a minor, he asked for her phone number and sent her a text message The following day, Robinson picked up the teen from the group home and brought her to his residence, which he admitted to doing on multiple occasions.

On at least one occasion, Robinson engaged in unprotected sex with the minor, according to investigators. After one interaction in which Robinson had sex with her, Robinson told the teen that she had to “break herself” to him, took $50 from her, and said that she should call him “daddy.”

During his scheme, Robinson admitted to advising the teen to download a social media app for the purpose of communicating with potential commercial sex customers. He then scripted responses to potential customers on her behalf and sent “verbally hostile” messages to the teen and instructed her to always have her phone on her.

In a separate instance on June 4, 2021, Robinson texted the teen to advise that physically assault a 19-year-old woman for having a boyfriend after he arranged for her to reside at his Maryland home to go on commercial sex dates.

He also admitted to having sex with the second teen and required her to pay him money to associate with him.

As stated in his plea agreement, “after law enforcement received information that Robinson offered young females for commercial sex, investigators arranged for an undercover agent to arrange for commercial sex.

“In a conversation with the undercover agent, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had young girls and that he had two teenagers available for an hour at the rate of $1,000.”

The undercover agent offered to pay $500 for half an hour with a tentative date and Robinson agreed, prosecutors said. Later in the conversation, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had only one teen available because of a conflicting school schedule.

On June 7, 2021, Robinson called the undercover agent to arrange for two victims, including Minor Victim 1, to have commercial sex with the agent at a hotel.

Robinson was caught on surveillance cameras with the teen as they entered the hotel, and when the undercover officer offered $750 to have sex with her, he accepted the money and was apprehended by investigators.

“Robinson manipulated a 14-year-old minor victim, sexually abused her, and advertised her for commercial sex dates for his financial benefit,” US Attorney Erek Barron said.

“In coordination with our law enforcement partners, our office continues to combat human trafficking through law enforcement training, persistent prosecution, and awareness.”

