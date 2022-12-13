Sentencing Postponed For Maryland Teen Who Pleaded Guilty To Killing Israeli Tourist

The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to killing Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon in 2021 has been postponed, reports CBS News.

Omarion Anderson, 18, is one of three suspects accused of killing Gordon, who was visiting Baltimore for a family wedding, on May 3, 2021. Anderson pleaded guilty to first degree murder nearly a year later in May 2022, with his scheduled sentencing becoming postponed due to reported scheduling conflicts with his attorney, continues the outlet.

All three of the suspects accused of being involved in Gordon's death were under 18 years old at the time of the murder. Gordon was found shortly after midnight on his aunt and uncle's doorstep with a gunshot wound to his torso, and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A new court date has not yet been determined. To read the full story by CBS News, click here.

