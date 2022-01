A 14-year-old girl has vanished from Baltimore and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Deyonah Jenkins was last seen on Jan. 26, in the 6200 block of Greenleigh Ave., 21220, according to Baltimore County Police.

She is described as a black female wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans and beige Ugg boots.

If located please contact 911 or 410-307-2020.

