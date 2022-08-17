School Resource Officer Was At Scene of Quadruple Shooting: Report

A school resource officer allegedly jumped into action to help victims of a quadruple shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, reports WJZ.

The shooting in the 5500 block of Harford Road occurred around 1:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 leaving one man dead and a woman in critical condition. Responders were reportedly frantically asking for medics to come to the scene that they described as a "mass casualty event", continues the outlet.

The president of the Baltimore school police union claims that at least one school resource officer took action to help the victims after the attack, but is officially only classified as a witness at this time. No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting.

To read the full story from WJZ, click here.

