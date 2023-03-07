Reward Offered For Info After Patterson HS Student Gunned Down Near Campus

Police in Baltimore are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate the suspect wanted for fatally shooting 16-year-old Izaiah Carter near a Baltimore high school on Monday.

A reward of up to $8,000 has been offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to the arrest and prosecution for the gunman who shot and killed Carter for unknown reasons next to Patterson High School.

Officers were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Pratt Street on Monday, March 6 to investigate a reported shooting near Patterson High School and the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Upon arrival, they found Carter unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. He was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is now being investigated by Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives.

“We are aware of police activity near Patterson High School,” a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said on Monday afternoon. “While we are able to dismiss students safely, the investigation may affect traffic around the area."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott bemoaned the latest incident of gun violence in the city, stating that "each time a life is lost in Baltimore, I feel a deep pain - a pain that only deepens when the life lost was a young person.

"Another family has lost a loved one; another community has lost a young life; and Baltimore has lost the potential that this young person could have poured into our city," he said. "I want to speak directly to the young people of Baltimore.

"You are destined to be great, but you have to find another way to resolve conflict," Scott continued. "I want you to grow into the best version of yourselves. Each one of you has the power to create your own narrative."

Following the latest shooting, police increased their presence around Patterson High School on Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.