Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Retired Butcher Gets Prime Cut With $100K Maryland Lottery Win At 7-Eleven

Annie DeVoe
7-Eleven at 11422 Cherry Hill Road
7-Eleven at 11422 Cherry Hill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A retired butcher from Beltsville got lucky not once, but six times on Maryland Lottery winnings over the weekend, officials say.

The butcher spent a small chunk of change in hindsight of his winnings on six different lottery games during a stop to the 7-Eleven at 11422 Cherry Hill Road on Sunday, June 12, according to the Maryland Lottery.

“That day, I spent about $50 on FAST PLAY playing the I Heart Cash, Payday, MONOPOLY™ Properties, World Championship Poker, Blackjack and High Roller Blackjack games,” the winner said. “I won on all of them.”

His biggest prize came from the progressive jackpot for the High Roller Blackjack game, where he won a whopping $104,179. His other winnings came as a $100 win on a $5 I Heart Cash ticket, $500 on a $5 Payday progressive jackpot game, $50 on a $20 MONOPOLY™ Properties ticket, $200 on a $5 World Championship Poker progressive jackpot game, and $10 on a $2 Blackjack ticket.

For a first time player, the $10 High Roller Blackjack ticket proved worth it. 

“I put my glasses on and said, ‘OK, I’ve got three hands to play.’” he said of the moment he realized his win. At first, he thought he only won $20 in the second play area before noticing the real prize. 

The winner then took the ticket up to the clerk to verify his amount, who printed it for him rather than say out loud. The retired grandfather of four worked for 36 years as a grocery store butcher. He said the $104,179 High Roller Blackjack prize will go to pay bills. He also plans to share some of the funds with family.

His lucky Lottery retailer also wins $1,000 for the sale of the lucky ticket.

