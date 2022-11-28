Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Inappropriately Toasts Twitter Troll Following Upset Loss To Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson may have lost twice on Sunday, if reports are to be believed that he used an “anti-gay phrase” toward a fan who suggested he isn't the answer under center.

Following the Ravens’ loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 27, Jackson reportedly had some select words for a fan who said it’s time to move on at the quarterback position in a social media post.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, shortly after the 28-27 loss on Sunday, a Twitter user tagged the impending free agent stating that "someone asking for over $250 million guaranteed like (Jackson) … games like this should not come down to (kicker Justin Tucker, who made four of five field goal attempts).”

The fan further suggested that the Ravens let Jackson leave in free agency and "spend that money on a well-rounded team."

Hensley reported that an enraged Jackson fell into the trappings of social media and made the mistake of responding to the keyboard warrior trolling him from a distance.

Reports state that “Jackson snapped back shortly afterward with a profane reply, saying, among other things, that the fan "never smelt a football field.”

According to reports, Jackson’s tongue-in-cheek response was "Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did (expletive) but eat (expletive).”

The tweet was deleted within four hours.

Jackson later posted a second tweet with a video of an angry Ravens fan lamenting the latest loss, with a simple caption of “same,” with an emoji of a tornado.

Neither the Ravens nor NFL have since responded to the incident, though Ravens coach John Harbaugh has his regular Monday media session scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, where the incident is expected to be brought up.

Jackson has enjoyed another banner year as he gets ready to enter free agency, where he will represent himself, though the Ravens are now tied atop the AFC North with a matching 7-4 record with the Cincinnati Bengals after the loss to the Jaguars

