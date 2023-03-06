Police Investigating Midday Shooting Near Baltimore HS (DEVELOPING)

Police in Baltimore are investigating a reported homicide that was called in near an area high school.

Officers were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Pratt Street on Monday, March 6 to investigate a reported shooting near Patterson High School and the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

According to a Baltimore Sun report, a teenager was identified as the victim and was transported to an area hospital.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available on Monday afternoon. School officials also placed the high school into lockdown following the investigation.

“We are aware of police activity near Patterson High School,” a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said. “While we are able to dismiss students safely, the investigation may affect traffic around the area.

“We do not have many details to immediately share except that the investigation is happening off campus. We will provide additional updates when we know more.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

