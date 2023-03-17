Police ID Achievement Academy Student Shot, Killed In Northeast Baltimore

Police have identified the 20-year-old student who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday morning.

Breon Traquan Ennis, a student at the Achievement Academy School on Pinewood Avenue was killed in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway on Thursday, March 16, according to officials.

Officers were called at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday morning to the Eagle Mart gas station, where there was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported less than a mile away from his school building.

The student was reportedly shot on his way to class.

Ennis was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, representing the seventh student to be killed in Baltimore so far in 2023.

No motive or suspects have been identified by the police.

The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore City Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

