Pedestrian Struck By Light Rail Train In Lutherville (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Light Rail train in the area of Business Park Drive in Lutherville during the afternoon commute, according to officials.

Police say that a person was struck by the train shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near Timonium Road, leading to a heavy response from emergency personnel.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was on the tracks. No name or identifying information has been provided by investigators.

Fire officials said that Light Rail service was temporarily shut down in the area until further notice as the investigation into the pedestrian strike continues. A bus bridge was put in place connecting the Timonium Fairgrounds and Fall Road stops.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

