Over $115,000 Raised In Hours To Support 9-Year-Old Girl Seeking Lifesaving Bone Marrow Donor

Over $115,000 has been raised in just two days in support of a 9-year-old Maryland girl in need of a bone-marrow transplant, according to a GoFundMe.

Sahasra was diagnosed with blood and bone marrow cancer- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in December of 2021. In September, after four months of remission the cancer returned, with doctors determining that the brave fighter is in need of a bone-marrow transplant, states the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser was created after the diagnosis in order to help support Sahasra and her family as she undergoes extensive medical treatment. In just two days, supporters were able to raise $115,874.

Sahasra is currently being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital and is undergoing intensive chemotherapy. The surgery is scheduled for November, but Sahasra is still in need of a valid donor.

To read more about Sahasra's story and access her GoFundMe, click here.

