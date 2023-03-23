One Killed, Five Wounded In West Baltimore Mass Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and five others shot during a violent night in West Baltimore.

Six people, with ages ranging from 15 to 24, were reportedly shot shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 23 in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, investigators said.

Upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, officers found six victims, including an unidentified man, all suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene and rushed to area hospitals where four of the victims were listed in stable condition on Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old man is listed in critical condition, according to police. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about possible suspects or a motive has been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-21000 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

