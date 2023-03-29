Officer Who Threatened To Choke, Kill Teen During Struggle In Baltimore Convicted Of Assault

A Baltimore Police Department officer who threatened to choke and kill a minor during an altercation could spend up to a decade behind bars with some of the criminals he helped lock up.

On Wednesday, March 29, former BPD officer Maxwell Dundore was convicted by a Baltimore City judge of second-degree assault and misconduct in office following a 2020 incident involving then 17-year-old Bobby Adams.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said that while on duty, in uniform on April 27, 2020, Dundore was working for the department when he was called to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue with another officer, where there was a report of a stolen vehicle in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found Adams exiting the driver’s door of the reportedly stolen vehicle before he attempted to flee on foot and was quickly apprehended by Dundore, who took him to the ground.

Adams got to his feet, Bates said, at which point the officer grabbed him around the waist, lifted him off the ground, and slammed him face-down onto the concrete, landing on his back.

Once on the ground, prosecutors say that Dundore wrapped himself around the teenager, increased the force of his hold and stated “I swear to God, I’ll choke you out if you don’t stop” while the officer attempted to subdue Adams’ legs.

After Dundore threatened to choke Adams for his resistance, he began to kick toward the other officer in an attempt to break free, at which point Dundore held the teen by the throat and pulled his head backward.

During the scuffle, Adams struggled for air, to which Dundore stated that “I will choke you. I will kill you” before releasing his hands from the teen’s neck, at which time multiple officers had arrived at the scene to secure Adams.

“I campaigned for this office to change the culture of accountability in Baltimore, regardless of status or rank,” Bates said. “This conviction exemplifies that commitment and is vitally important in restoring public trust in the criminal justice system by reaffirming that officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

Dundore faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault conviction when he is sentenced in June. Officials noted that Baltimore Sgt. Bendan O’Leary is also facing a trial next month for allegedly making false statements and misconduct in office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.