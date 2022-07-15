New Program To Control 'Frankenfish' Offers Maryland Fishermen Big Payout

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now offering a reward for tagged Snakehead fish in an effort to stop the spread of the invasive and harmful species, reports ABC News 7.

The fish could be worth up to $200, depending on the tag. A yellow tagged fish is worth $10, while blue tags are worth $200. Authorities are hoping that species could be contained by offering an incentive program to the public, the outlet continues.

The population of the species has been increasing rapidly, and harming the native species that reside in and around the waterways. To read the full report by News 7, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.