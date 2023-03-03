New Footage Shows Moments Leading Up To Fatal Strike, Baltimore Building Collapse (VIDEO)

Shocking new footage depicting the events leading up to a fatal pedestrian crash that led to a building collapse in Baltimore has been released by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

This week, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG’s Office released body-worn and CitiWatch camera video of the February crash that took the life of 54-year-old Baltimore resident Alfred Fincher.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North Avenue spotted a black Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen driving through the area.

According to officials, Baltimore Police Officer Devin Yancy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the area of North Patterson Park Avenue and East North Avenue, but the driver continued on.

Officers followed the Hyundai to the area of Sinclair Lane and North Wolfe Street, where the driver continued to flee.

The police pursuit came to an end shortly thereafter when the Hyundai entered the intersection of North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue when it struck a sedan in the roadway.

Video of the crash can be viewed above (and here).

The Hyundai and sedan caromed into a pedestrian, later identified as Fincher, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cars ultimately came to rest after crashing into a vacant row home that collapsed on top of both vehicles.

Both drivers of the Hyundai and the sedan were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Yancy has been with the department for four and a half years, according to the AG.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.