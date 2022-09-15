Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say.

Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

At least two victims have been transported to the hospital after with non life-threatening injuries after the boat ran into a marker in the creek.

Units are reportedly clearing the scene.

