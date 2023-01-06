Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.

Medics rushed the 30-year-old motorcyclist to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The driver of the Equinox was not injured in the collision.

Crash team investigators are still investigating this incident.

