Mother, Son Graduate From University Of Maryland Together Fulfilling Lifelong Promise

A lifelong promise was fulfilled after a man and his mother graduated college together in Maryland, reports WBAL.

Immanuel Patton made a promise 20 years ago to his mother, Carolyn Patton, that he would get make sure she got a college degree at the same time he got his. That promise was fulfilled when both received their bachelor's degrees from the University of Maryland in December 2022, the outlet continues.

Despite numerous challenges including struggles in academics, the mother and son duo persevered with Carolyn Patton obtaining her degree in humanities and Immanuel obtaining his degree in public safety administration. Carolyn Patton will be using her degree to enhance her pay at Anne Arundel Community College while Immanuel will be seeking new opportunities. To read the full story by WBAL, click here.

