Baltimore Daily Voice
Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance

Annie DeVoe
Email me
Marthann Davis, 72, and 4-year-old Ashton Davis were reported missing Thursday, Aug. 4 around 9:45 p.m., police said.
Marthann Davis, 72, and 4-year-old Ashton Davis were reported missing Thursday, Aug. 4 around 9:45 p.m., police said. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A Maryland grandmother and her grandson who went missing after the storms last week have been located, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Marthann and Ashton Davis were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.

Both were located in Anne Arundel County around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say.

Marthann and Ashton Davis have been transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

