Mass Shooting Overnight In Baltimore Leaves Several Injured: Police

At least four people are recovering after being shot in a mass shooting event in Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were first alerted of the incident shortly after 11 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, after receiving reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators said that shortly after finding the teen, two more victims, a 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man, walked into a hospital looking for treatment of gunshot wounds. Not long after, a 23-year-old man also reported injuries at at an area hospital.

All of the victims in the shooting are expected to survive, and the motive behind it remains unclear.

Southeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

