Maryland's Keith Smith Gets Life In Prison For Killing Wife

David Cifarelli
Keith and Jacqueline Smith
Keith and Jacqueline Smith Photo Credit: Keith Smith Facebook photo

A man from Maryland was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Feb. 28 for killing his wife back in 2018 and trying to cover it up, WJZ reports.

Keith Smith, 55, received the sentence, plus three years, for stabbing his wife Jacquelyn to death, and having been convicted of first-degree murder last year, the outlet reports. Even his daughter testified against him.

Smith originally told investigators that Jacquelyn was giving money to a panhandler, who stabbed her dead, authorities said. After his wife was killed, Smith and his daughter fled town — only to be arrested three months later. They were found roughly 1,700 miles from Maryland close to the US-Mexico border.

Investigators linked Smith to the crime by using cellphone records and wiretap warrants that showed he tried to book one-way tickets on flights to Cuba and Canada. He was ultimately unable to leave because he did not have a U.S. passport, authorities said.

Click here for the fully story from WJX.

