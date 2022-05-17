Maryland Student's Science Project Ascends National Solar System Research Competition

A North County High School student skyrocketed to the top of a national solar system research competition with an out-of-this-world project.

Dominic Alfinito won the Exploration of the Moon and Asteroids by Secondary Students (ExMASS) program with his project called “Possible Causes of Hydration of Vesta’s Oppia Crater."

The Oppia crater is on the Vesta asteroid and is unique because it has an unusually shaped rim, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Dominic's project focused on two possible explanations for the detection of water near the crater.

High school students from around the country submit projects for ExMASS with guidance from a scientist advisor. The program is a joint effort between the Lunar and Planetary Institute and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. It is also managed by the Center for Lunar Science and Exploration (CLSE).

“Participating in the ExMASS program is challenging during any school year, never mind during a pandemic,” said Andy Shaner, ExMASS program manager for the CLSE. “Despite the added challenges, and doing so alone, Dominic produced the high-quality student research the program has come to expect.”

Dominic will present his project at the NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute’s (SSERVI) annual Exploration Science Forum (ESF) in Boulder, Colorado from July 19-21.

