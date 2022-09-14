Maryland Ranks Among Nation's Top States With The Most Popular Landmarks

Maryland has ranked one of the top in the nation for states with the the most popular landmarks, according to a recent study.

Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. Maryland ranked number seven on the list with five top locations in the nation.

Of the 250 top landmarks to visit in the nation, Maryland's top are as follows:

#14 Washington Monument State Park

#36 Swallow Falls State Park

#37 Crystal Grottoes Cavern

#160 Deep Creek Lake

#161 Assateague Island

"Nowadays, travelers are searching for more meaningful experiences in which they can witness and learn first-hand about a destination's biodiversity and cultural heritage, as well as gain a broader perspective of the world around them", says Francesco Galli Zugaro, CEO & Founder of Aqua Expeditions.

To accèss more information surrounding the study, click here.

