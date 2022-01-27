Maryland Man Killed On Florida Highway: Police

A 52-year-old man from Maryland was hit and killed by an SUV while standing on the shoulder of a Florida highway, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The crash happened on Jan. 26, at around 5:20 p.m., on I-75 in north Tampa when the driver of an SUV failed to negotiate a curve near the southbound Bruce B. Downs interchange, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victim has not been identified and it's unclear why he was parked on the side of the road.

The driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old from Michigan, and his passenger, a 21-year-old man from Michigan received minor injuries.

For more information go to the Tampa Bay Times.

