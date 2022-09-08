Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say.

Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.

Officers observed Basimibnbrown participating in drug transactions on several occasions, including the sale of over 600 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

After the drug deal, Basimibnbrown entered and exited several vehicles in an attempt to avoid detection, prosecutors said.

Officers executed a search warrant on eight residences on Jan. 13, 2022, including the residence of Basimibnbrown as part of the investigation.

During the search at a residence owned by Basimibnbrown's cousin, officers observed a large amount of suspected drugs in a child's bedroom closet, they noted.

The seizure from the closet turned up 145.05 grams of cocaine, 67.19 grams of PCP, and 59.56 grams of a cutting agent, according to authorities.

A hefty amount was also found at Basimibnbrown's grandmother's house, including 470 grams of PCP, 55.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 71 grams of cocaine.

Law enforcement agents also seized a total of $32,695 in cash from the eight residences.

Basimibnbrown admitted that he planned to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, as well as heroin, PCP, cocaine, and crack cocaine while knowingly on federal supervised release.

