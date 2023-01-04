Maryland Dealer Gets Life For Premeditated Murder Of Mother, Child During Heroin Robbery

Federal authorities announced that a Maryland drug dealer will spend the rest of his life in prison after gunning down a child in cold blood during a premeditated heroin robbery in Cambridge he planned with his lover.

Andre Ricardo Briscoe, also known as “Poo,” 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, has been sentenced on federal drug distribution and other charges for his role in the death of Jennifer Jeffrey and her 7-year-old son in 2015.

On May 25, 2015, Briscoe and co-conspirator Kiara Haynes made a plan to steal heroin from Jeffrey, who was a longtime friend of the latter. During that fateful evening, Briscoe explained that he planned to kill and rob Jeffrey of heroin, according to prosecutors.

Haynes then agreed to help Briscoe get a gun, which she did from a relative who was already incarcerated in exchange for "like 30 (grams)" of the stolen heroin if Briscoe's planned heist and murder were a success.

On May 27, 2015, Briscoe knew that Jeffrey would be home because her child did not feel well and was home from school. In response, he retrieved his .45-caliber gun from Haynes' bedroom and “told her that he was going to Ms. Jeffrey’s (home) to get the drugs,” federal officials said.

Briscoe then went to Jeffrey’s home and executed his plan, killing her and stealing at least 80 grams of heroin by shooting her in the wrist, shoulder, chest, and back of the head.

He then turned his gun on the child, who was in bed at the time, and shot him multiple times in the head, killing him.

Prosecutors say that Briscoe later returned to Hayne's apartment, explained that Jeffrey and the child were dead, and gave Haynes a bag of heroin as her “cut,” which was later returned to the incarcerated inmate as payment for use of the gun.

The day after the shooting, the Baltimore County Police Department found Jeffrey’s body and her child both dead in the home.

Briscoe was found guilty following a 12-day trial of:

Federal drug distribution charges;

Use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes;

Killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement;

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was convicted on June 8, 2022.

Haynes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence.

