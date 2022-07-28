Maryland Community Supporting Beloved Father Given 5% Chance To Survive After Head-On Collision

The Baltimore community is stepping up to help support a soon-to-be father of four with multiple dealerships in Virginia after he was in a violent head-on collision earlier this week, according to a fundraiser made on his behalf.

Over $8,000 has been raised after the crash that sent Dylan "SlimGoti" Webb, 28, to Shock Trauma in critical condition with a tear in his aorta, Monday, July 25, according to the GoFundMe.

The 60-centimeter tear caused a significant amount of internal bleeding, with fundraiser organizers Jim and Corrie Groth saying Webb's survival is a "miracle" as aorta injuries have "just a 5 percent survival rate".

Despite the extent of his injuries, Webb appears to be making miraculous progress, according to loved ones.

Several other injuries requiring surgery were sustained, and Webb is said to be in a medically induced coma on life support it.

Every so often, Webb is taken out of the coma to check on brain function, where he is said to be making progress, "even shedding a single tear when hearing Mom's voice", says Jim and Corrie Goth.

He has been described as being an extremely hardworking man, who devotes a lot of his time to the five Virginia dealerships he manages,

Loved ones have flooded social media with encouraging words supporting Webb's recovery.

Funds donated will go directly toward Webb and his family to ease the "financial burden" that will come with his recovery.

To access Dylan Webb's GoFundMe, click here.

