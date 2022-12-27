Man Shot In Back Multiple Times In 'Serious Condition' After Baltimore Attack

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back multiple times in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue around 12:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 after investigating reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment where he is said to be in serious condition.

Northwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

