Man Killed Nearly 15 Years After Being Left Paralyzed In Baltimore Shooting ID'd By Police

Baltimore police have identified a 35-year-old man who died from complications stemming back to a 2008 shooting.

Antwan Horton was on his way home from the store when he was left paralyzed after being shot in the early morning hours of March 22, 2008 in the 500 block of N. Decker Street, according to Baltimore police.

Investigation revealed that Horton was shot in a robbery that had gone awry.

On Friday, March 10, police were advised that Horton had died in Texas from complications stemming back to the 2008 shooting.

The update upgrades the shooting case to a homicide and has been closed by exception by the State's Attorney's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.