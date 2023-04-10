Contact Us
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Young Baltimore Girl

Annie DeVoe
Alan Blue
Alan Blue Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after shooting a young girl in Baltimore, authorities say.

Alan Blue was taken into custody after reportedly shooting the 15-year-old girl during an argument in the 900 block of Belnord Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, according to Baltimore police.

Police found the teen after being waved down by a bystander, who alerted them that the young girl was injured.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. 

Blue has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

