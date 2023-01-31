Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
K Pop Sensation P1Harmony Coming To DC

Annie DeVoe
P1Harmony
P1Harmony Photo Credit: By fortheSTARZ - https://twitter.com/fortheSTARZ/status/1545785974264893440, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120334429

The K Pop sensation P1Harmony is set to headline at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC early next month.

The talented six-person group will take the stage on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as a part of their North American tour.

The tour focuses on bringing to life their current Harmony mini-album series, and will also include fan-favorite songs.

The group recently had their US television debut of their single "Back Down" on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

This show comes after a sold-out US tour in 2022 and will see the group visit a total of 14 cities.

