K Pop Sensation P1Harmony Coming To DC

The K Pop sensation P1Harmony is set to headline at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC early next month.

The talented six-person group will take the stage on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as a part of their North American tour.

The tour focuses on bringing to life their current Harmony mini-album series, and will also include fan-favorite songs.

The group recently had their US television debut of their single "Back Down" on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

This show comes after a sold-out US tour in 2022 and will see the group visit a total of 14 cities.

