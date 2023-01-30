Infant, Toddler Inside Vehicle Where Driver, Passengers Shot In Baltimore Intersection

Several people including a toddler and an infant are in the hospital after being injured in a violent car crash that occurred after the vehicle was riddled with bullets, authorities say.

A 2-month old baby boy is in critical, but stable, condition after the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in was shot at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, Baltimore police say.

A 3-year-old little boy, as well as a 23-year-old woman and 65-year-old man were also injured in the incident. The 43-year-old man who was shot while driving the vehicle was killed.

The children were reportedly not injured by any gunshot wounds, but suffered head trauma and lacerations due to the crash that occurred after the shooting.

The 23-year-old woman and 65-year-old man were also shot in the tragic incident, but are reportedly in stable condition.

Homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

