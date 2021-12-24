Contact Us
Human Remains Identified As Missing Maryland Woman

Cecilia Levine
Brenda Lee Hopkins
Brenda Lee Hopkins Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Human remains found last April have been positively identified as those of a Maryland woman who went missing in 2018.

The remains of Brenda Lee Hopkins were discovered near Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue off of the highway in a small, wooded area on April 15 in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Hopkins, 68, had been missing since August 2018. It's believed that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home in the 11700 block of Eden Road.

During the investigation, detectives were unable to confirm an exact date that Hopkins was last seen, complicating investigators' efforts to piece together her last known whereabouts and steps. 

Detectives exhausted all possible leads and the case was transferred to Major Crimes but nothing suspicious was learned about her disappearance.

There was no evidence that suggests foul play is involved in Hopkins’ disappearance.

