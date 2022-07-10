Hollywood Actors Film TV Series In Maryland, DC

Parts of Maryland and Washington DC will serve as the backdrop for a new television series.

"Lioness," the new Paramount+ original series, is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Created and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown), "Lioness" stars Zoe Saldaña and De Oliveira.

Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. The series will also be executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. The series also stars James Jordan (Yellowstone), LaMonica Garrett (1883), and Dave Annable (Yellowstone).

The show is scheduled to film throughout Maryland, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, DC metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore.

A series such as "Lioness" is expected to generate a significant economic impact in Maryland.

To give an idea of the potential impact of an episodic television series, the final season of Netflix’s "House of Cards" hired more than 1,600 Marylanders and purchased or rented goods or services from more than 1,700 Maryland businesses with an impact that exceeded $100 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.