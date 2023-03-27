Hidden Body Of Missing Baltimore Man Found After Fight With Roommate

Police have confirmed a tragic end to a search for a missing Baltimore man after human remains were found in the back of a vehicle.

The body of Jeffrey Brooks, Jr., 22, was found on the night of Friday, March 24 after his roommate, Markis Russell, confessed to killing him after an argument, Baltimore police say.

Brooks had been reported missing by his family the day before after he uncharacteristically missed work and was not answering his phone.

His family grew concerned after they had heard Brooks and Russell had reportedly gotten into a physical altercation the night before.

Family members began to fear the worst, and homicide detectives were called to the scene and interviewed Brooks' family.

Brooks' family lead detectives to Russell, who eventually confessed to killing Brooks' and led police to his remains, which were located inside his vehicle.

Russell was arrested for the fatal shooting, and transported to Central Booking.

