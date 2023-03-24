Here's What We Know About The I-795 Tanker Truck Crash, Fire In Pikesville

Officials say that the driver of a fuel tanker that went up in flames in Maryland on Friday morning, closing I-795, has been rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24, Maryland State Police troopers and other first responders were called to a stretch of I-795 in Pikesville, when a crash was reported, causing a massive fire and sending black smoke billowing throughout the area.

The fire was reported on the interstate between Owings Mills Boulevard and the Beltway.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials say that crews were met by an 8,500-gallon tanker truck that was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to free the driver from the truck, and paramedics transported him to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and worked with the Maryland Department of the Environment to contain the diesel fuel spill and to clean up the roadway.

There were no reports of environmental impact in the area due to the successful containment of the fuel.

On Friday afternoon, motorists were still advised to avoid the area as the investigation into the incident continues. Metro service to Owings Mills was also suspended due to the crash.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

