Gunman Gets Life For Fatal Ambush Of Father Of Seven, Ride Share Passenger In Baltimore: AG

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that Quanta Worrell will spend decades behind bars for the fatal ambush of two men in Baltimore in 2020.

Worrell, 31, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty to the 2020 murders of Dimarcus Waldo and Stephen Sanders, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown.

On March 25, 2020, Waldo, a father of seven who was working as a part-time driver-for-hire, gave Sanders a lift to the area of Queensberry Avenue and Oakley Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, where the latter was to meet Worrell.

Prosecutors say that Worrell directed Sanders to meet him around the block in the 3000 block of Oakley Avenue, at which point he and two others ambushed them, firing 19 rounds into the vehicle, killing both the driver and his passenger.

Worrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

“We hope that the sentencing of Quanta Worrell brings some measure of peace to the families of Dimarcus Waldo and Stephen Sanders,” Brown said in a statement.

“I thank our law enforcement parters in this case for their hard work and dedication,” he continued. “Together, we will investigate, prosecute, and hold responsible those who commit these violent crimes.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.