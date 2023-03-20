Gunman Accused Of Killing Baltimore Teen Busted Attempting To Flee The Country, Officials Say

Investigators say that a man with a checkered criminal history who is accused of gunning down a 16-year-old Patterson High School student in Baltimore has been apprehended in southern Texas as he was attempting to flee the country following the fatal shooting.

Roger Mendoza, 23, has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Izaiah Carter near his school two weeks ago on Monday, March 6.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced on Monday, March 20, that Mendoza has been apprehended and is now waiting to be extradited to face charges for his alleged role in the murder of the Baltimore teenager.

“The recent uptick in youth violence is not only trouble, it’s heartbreaking,” Harrison said during an announcement on Monday afternoon. “We’re working with all stakeholders in our community to keep our young people safe and out of harm’s way.”

Officers were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Pratt Street on Monday, March 6 to investigate a reported shooting near Patterson High School and the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Upon arrival, they found Carter unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. He was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators noted that Mendoza was previously arrested in Baltimore in 2018 and he also has a previous arrest in Florida. He was allegedly attempting to flee the country at the time he was picked up by authorities in Texas.

“We were given witness information that the suspect was attempting to flee the country, and now we’re working with Texas authorities who have him detained while an arrest warrant was sought,” Harrison said. “Now we’re working to extradite him back to Baltimore.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who was also at Monday’s press conference, continues to bemoan the recent rash of violence plaguing the city, specifically among younger members of the community.

“This increasing trend that we see with our young people resolving conflicts with guns is deeply disturbing,” he said. “We are all working closely and actively together to bring those who bring harm to others to justice, especially as it comes to our young people.”

Following Carter’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for his family to offset costs of a possible funeral that garnered more than its modest $12,000 goal in just days.

“On March 6, 2023, Izaiah’s beautiful light was distinguished and his mother and family are left with answers as to why and who are responsible,” organizers wrote. “Izaiah had a smile and personality that made it hard for you to be mad and stay upset with him.

“He was the oldest child who was starting to set precedent for his sibling by joining JROTC, having a job after school with his step father and just trying to follow the lead of the men who helped raised him.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe for Carter can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.