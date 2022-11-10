Gun Found At Mervo High School Just Weeks After Student-Athlete Killed In School Shooting

A gun was found at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, just weeks after a student was fatally shot at the same school, reports WJZ.

Student-athlete Jeremiah Brogden was killed after being shot in the parking lot of the school at the end of the first week back to school earlier this year, continues the outlet.

The finding of the gun at Mervo High School makes it the sixth gun recovered at a Baltimore City school this year. To read the full report by WJZ, click here.

