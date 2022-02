Governor Larry Hogan has declared Feb. 1 as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland.

In a video statement Governor Hogan was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan to celebrate the year of the Black Tiger and talk about the contributions that Asian Americans have made to the state.

More than 400,000 Asian Americans reside in Maryland. This year marks the 4,720th Lunar New Year according to the Chinese calendar.

