GOP Maryland Governor Hogan Becomes 'Never Trumper' In 2024

Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says the stakes are "too high" to risk another Trump presidency, according to Fox News Sunday.

"With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure," Hogan said to Fox News.

Hogan has been widely viewed as a moderate Republican who may have his eyes on a Senate seat in Maryland or a potential bid for the presidency.

His views echo those of Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison who said Trump does not deserve another chance at running for the White House.

"My friend Governor Hutchison is exactly right," Hogan said. "As we've already proven in Maryland, the best path for Republican success is a big tent."

You can read more about the story on Fox News.

