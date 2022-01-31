Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

GOP Maryland Governor Hogan Becomes 'Never Trumper' In 2024

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Photo Credit: Larry Hogan's FB Page

Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says the stakes are "too high" to risk another Trump presidency, according to Fox News Sunday.

"With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure," Hogan said to Fox News.

Hogan has been widely viewed as a moderate Republican who may have his eyes on a Senate seat in Maryland or a potential bid for the presidency. 

His views echo those of Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison who said Trump does not deserve another chance at running for the White House.

"My friend Governor Hutchison is exactly right," Hogan said.  "As we've already proven in Maryland, the best path for Republican success is a big tent."

You can read more about the story on Fox News

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.