Former Maryland Park Service Manager Indicted For Alleged Assault, Rape

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service has been indicted by a grand jury in Baltimore for allegedly sexually abusing his victims over the course of several months, officials announced.

Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

This week, Browning was formally indicted on charges that include rape and assault.

Police said that through the investigation, it was determined that Browning allegedly sexually assaulted his victim several times during a six-month time frame.

At the time of the sexual assaults, Browning was employed by The Maryland Park Service as the Park Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to police investigators.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Browning’s victim, a former park employee, met him as a teenager before she engaged in a lengthy consensual relationship with her manager. When she tried to cut things off, it is alleged that he allegedly raped and assaulted her upwards of a dozen times.

A second woman has also reportedly come out with similar allegations since Browning's September arrest.

Browning is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.