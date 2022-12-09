Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex

Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.

Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records, admitting that he committed the crime knowing the information could be used in furtherance and with the intent to commit stalking.

Between June 2009 and June 18, 2021, prosecutors say that Chaudry caused three grand jury subpoenas to be sent to a telecommunications company in Florida requesting all subscriber information, billing information, and toll records - including incoming and outgoing calls - from Oct. 28, 2018, through Feb. 22, 2019, for a romantic partner's phone number.

Chaudry said that the subpoenas would appear to be related to a “special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City,” adding that “the information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

The subpoenas directed that the records be produced “as soon as possible” and sent directly to Chaudry at his Baltimore State's Attorney's Office address and stated, “Any and all questions should be directed to him.”

Chaudry also admitted to acting similarly with a second romantic partner, causing grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued to a telecommunications company, this time in New Jersey.

In addition, on March 26, 2019, an investigator at State's Attorney's Office provided Chaudry with information that he had previously requested including his first victim’s home address, MVA information, and her driver’s license photograph.

Chaudry then used the information, including her driver’s license photograph to contact a hotel to request information about her and a friend's stays at the hotel using his State’s Attorney's Office email address.

The hotel number appeared in his victim's phone records obtained by Chaudry.

Nearly a year later, Chaudry sent a lengthy email to her out of the blue, expressing a desire to get back together, to which his victim swiftly rebuffed him later that day.

“It has been over a year now and I need you to move on. I was hoping by ignoring the texts, calls, and flowers, you would understand how I feel but now I will make it very clear…” she wrote in her response. “Please do not send me any more flowers or anything else, and please do not send anything to my job. It makes me uncomfortable as I am no longer your girlfriend…

“There is no future for us…Please do not stop by my house or try to ‘run’ into me anywhere else. I will not answer the door as there is nothing more to discuss…If you persist any further I will look into other options.”

Between Jan. 3, 2019, and April 12, 2021, prosecutors said that Chaudry caused 33 grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of his first romantic partner

Using the phone records Chaudry received, he created a spreadsheet of the 67 phone numbers found in the paperwork he had on her, including the name associated with each number and the “relationship” to her.

The spreadsheet also contained the physical addresses and email addresses of some of the people associated with those phone numbers, as well as other “associated persons” to the phone number. It also tracked the method of payment for hotel room stays in his victim's name.

Chaudry also acted similarly with his second romantic partner after she ended the relationship, according to officials.

In all, Chaudry caused a total of 65 fraudulent grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of the five victims.

Chaudry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of fraud in obtaining records.

