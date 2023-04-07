Firearm Buyback To Be Held For The First Time In Baltimore

Baltimore's first firearm buyback event is scheduled to be held next weekend, County officials report.

The Baltimore County Police Department and the NAACP, Baltimore County Chapter, in partnership with the Kingdom Worship Center and Brooks Clinton Funeral Service, are jointly hosting the buyback event.

The event aims to keep unwanted firearms out of communities and to help prevent criminals from accessing dangerous weapons.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Drumcastle Government Center on York Road.

“The Baltimore County NAACP is dedicated to joining forces with the community to remove firearms and related firearm supplies. Working together we can see the statistics and compare data to try to make improvements and to see the impact it has in our communities,” said NAACP Branch #7010 President Danita Tolson. “We want to work with other community partners, police, churches, and youth to reduce the firearms on the streets, reduce crime and save lives. We need everyone’s help to make the communities safer. Help us make the Baltimore region better and safer for all.”

The firearms collected in the buyback will be managed by the Baltimore County Police Department and will be destroyed if not found to be connected to any crimes.

All firearm submissions will be recorded as anonymous.

Individuals will able to exchange unwanted firearms for gift cards for the below amounts:

Full-Automatic Weapons: $200

Semi-Automatic Weapons: $150

Revolvers, Pump Action Weapons, or Bolt Action Weapons: $100

High-Capacity Magazines, Non-functioning Weapons, or Weapons without Serial Numbers: $50

Firearms are asked to be brought unloaded.

