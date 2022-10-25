Federal Judge Schedules Hearing After Marilyn Mosby Files To Move Perjury Case Out Of Baltimore

A federal judge has reportedly scheduled a hearing in December to hear arguments on State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's motion to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore, reports CBS News.

The hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 after Mosby's team filed a motion to move her trial out of Baltimore last week. Mosby is accused of committing perjury to illegally obtain a withdrawal from her retirement account. The government argues that Mosby lied about adversely being impacted by COVID-19 in order to take out money without penalty while she continued to work on a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, the outlet continues.

Mosby reportedly used the money she withdrew to purchase two vacation homes in Florida, and prosecutors are alleging that she also lied on mortgage applications. Her trial has been postponed to March 2023 and is expected to last several weeks. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

