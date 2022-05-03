Contact Us
News

Family Of Slain UVA Lacrosse Player Yeardley Love To Get $15M From Her Killer: Report

David Cifarelli
George Huguely V and Yeardly Love
George Huguely V and Yeardly Love Photo Credit: Charlottsville PD/Wikipedia (original source unclear)

A former University of Virginia lacrosse player was ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend's family $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit after he beat her to death, WBFF reports

George Huguely V is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of murder for the death of Yeardley Love, of Cockeysville, in 2012.

Matthew Green, Huguely's attorney, said during the trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court that Love's family was entitled to compensatory damages as his actions caused her death, WBFF reports.

Love and Huguely had an on-again, off-again relationship for about two years while they attended UVA that occasionally erupted into violence from Huguely's end, according to the Washingtonian

Yeardley was eventually found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment on May 3, 2010, WBFF reports. 

A jury ruled that Huguely must pay Yeardly's mother and sister $7.5 million each in "compensatory damages," WJZ reports. No punitive damages were awarded, the outlet reports. 

