Family of Hae Min Lee Will File Appeal After Adnan Syed's Historic Prison Release

The family of Hae Min Lee has announced that they are intending to file an appeal against a judge's recent ruling releasing Adnan Syed from prison after the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office filed a motion to vacate Syed's conviction and grant him a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, reports Fox Baltimore.

The Lee family is stating that their right to meaningfully participate in the hearing on the motion to vacate Syed's conviction was violated, and that they feel "betrayed" by prosecutors who insisted on pressing that Syed was responsible for Hae Min Lee's death, continues the outlet.

Syed's conviction was vacated earlier this month after prosecutors announced that two additional suspects and faulty cell phone tower data evidence was not shared with Syed's defense team. Syed was released to home detention after serving over 20 years in prison for the murder he has insisted he was not responsible for . To read the full story by Fox Baltimore, click here.

