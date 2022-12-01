Ex-Movie Lawyer From MD Sentenced For Raping Woman He Met On 'Sugar Daddy' Website

The former top lawyer for the Motion Picture Association of America has been sentenced to about a year in prison for sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman he met through a "sugar daddy" dating website, according to Reuters.

Steven Fabrizio, 58, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, pleaded guilty on July 30, 2021, to one count each of blackmail and third-degree sexual abuse, according to Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

He was sentenced to a total of 30 months behind bars on Jan. 7 by a Washington DC Superior Court judge. However, all but 12 months of that time was suspended on the condition that he should complete three years of supervised probation. Fabrizio will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The ex-attorney was arrested in August 2019, after corresponding with a woman he met on a "sugar daddy" dating website and giving her $400 in cash in return for sex, according to federal officials and Reuters.

When the woman turned down Fabrizio's request for another meeting the following day, authorities said. When she declined, Fabrizio texted her saying that her employer, parents, and landlord would be told about their sex-for-cash arrangement -- unless she continued to submit to his demands, police said.

After his arrest, Fabrizio was fired by the MPAA.

For more on the story visit Reuters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.